The Lyrical Video Of 'Head Up High' Song From Naga Chaitanya's Custody Is Out

Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu's bilingual 'Custody' is now the most-awaited movie of the summer season. As this young actor is essaying the role of a constable Shiva, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers kicked off their digital promotions and launched the teaser too. Off late, they shared the lyrical video of the first single, "Head Up High…" and showcased a glimpse of Chaitanya's character from the movie!

Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Chaitanya's post also reads, "Experience the magic of @ilaiyaraaja sir @thisisysr with #HeadUpHigh . Truly blessed to be working with them. Here's the Lyrical to celebrate the Spirit of POLICE

Telugu

Tamil



#Custody #CustodyOnMay12".



The lyrical video showcased the glimpses of Naga Chaitanya and his co-constables… It is all awesome and it highlighted the unsung heroes of the society 'constables' hard work and their dedication towards their job. Yuvan Shankar Raja, Arun Kaundinya and Asal Kolar crooned the song perfectly while Ilaiyaraaja and his son took it to the next level with their amazing composition!

Going with the earlier teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted. So, we need to wait and watch to know Chaitanya's mission as he is seen doling out that he holds the truth and it is in his custody! On the whole, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and showcased Chaitanya in a powerful action role!

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!