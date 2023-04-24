The Lyrical Video Of The Melodious Song 'Nuvve Nuvve' From Gopichand And Dimple Hayathi's Rama Banam Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand teamed up with young director Sriwass to deliver their third movie 'Rama Banam'. Being a family entertainer, there are many expectations on this movie. Already the teaser and the character posters raised expectations and now the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the "Nuvve Nuvve…" song and dropped a melodious blockbuster of the season. Young actress Sreeleela launched this song and sent her best wishes to the whole team of Rama Banam…

Along with Sreeleela and the makers even Gopichand also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Sreeleela also wrote, "Fall in love again this summer #NuvveNuvve Lyrical Video from #RamaBanam is out now! https://youtu.be/KLXkXow3lGI #RamabanamOnMay5".

The song is all melodious and showcased the lead actors modish attires… Shree Mani's lyrics, Mickey J Meyer's composition and Ritesh G Rao's beautiful voice took the song to the next level!

Even the makers also shared the song and wrote, "Feel the Vibrance of LOVE. The Third String #NuvveNuvve Lyrical Video from #RamaBanam is out now!"

Going with the trailer, it showcased Gopichand in a modish attire who is all seen with young and dynamic appeal… On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu sticks to his principles and is seen in a complete traditional avatar. But the twist in the tale is shown when Jagapathi Babu raises his voice against chemical-based food. So we need to wait and watch to know how Gopichand protects his family from the antagonist!

This movie has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, Nassar, Sachin Khedkar, and Vennela Kishore. It is directed by Sriwass and produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. Being Sriwaas and Gopichand's third collaboration, there are many expectations on this movie.

Rama Banam will hit the theatres on 5th May, 2023!