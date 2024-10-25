Thriller 'Vanchana' to Hit Theaters on November 8

Hyderabad : Chandi Durga Entertainments is all set to release its much-anticipated thriller, Vanchana, a courtroom drama starring Uma Mahesh, Surya, Rajendra, RK Naidu, and Sony Reddy. Directed by Uma Mahesh Marpu and produced by Gowri Marpu, the film will open in theaters on November 8.

Director Uma Mahesh Marpu has crafted Vanchana as an emotional thriller, centered on the investigation of a Christian priest's brutal murder in the scenic town of Araku. The film explores the mystery behind the crime, promising audiences unexpected twists and a powerful narrative. Marpu shared that the censor board awarded the film a U/A certificate and praised its sensitive handling of a complex storyline. Following a positive response to the teaser, the team is excited to launch the theatrical trailer on November 2. The movie has been shot in stunning locations such as Araku, Delhi, and Manali, using Red Dragon cameras to capture high-quality visuals.





Cast and Crew Highlights

The ensemble cast includes Uma Mahesh, Sony Reddy, Surya, Rajendra, RK Naidu, Divakar, and Srinivas, who bring the suspenseful narrative to life. The film boasts a talented technical team, with Satish and Bhaskar handling cinematography, Vijit Krishna providing the music, and art direction by Eeshwar Kurti. Other notable crew members include lyricists Varadaraj Chikkaballapura and Anirudh Sandilya Maramraj, and editors Gurumurthy Hegde Kannipal and Naveen Hegde.

With an intriguing storyline, a strong cast, and technical finesse, Vanchana aims to offer audiences a gripping experience, filled with suspense and dramatic courtroom sequences. Fans can mark their calendars for November 8 to witness this high-stakes thriller on the big screen.



