Time fixed for the release of Jr. NTR's first look from RRR

RRR is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this magnum opus stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The first look teaser of Charan was released earlier this year. However, the makers are yet to reveal the look of NTR. Now, Rajamouli revealed when they are going to release the first look of the Adhurs actor.

Speaking in a recent interview, Rajamouli stated that they will release the first look teaser of NTR once the shoot of the film resumes. He added that the poster and teaser will be out within 10 days of the shoot's commencement. The shoot of RRR may resume only in October. Going by that way, the fans have to wait for a couple of months to have a glimpse of their favorite actor.

RRR features Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the other important roles.