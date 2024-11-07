Live
- Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health After Recent Photos Show Significant Weight Loss
- Chandrababu holds meeting with ministers, discusses on SC Classification
- National anti-terror policy, strategy to be unveiled soon: HM Shah
- Donald Trump Effect: Gold Prices Drop Sharply in a Single Day
- Australian govt to ban social media access for children younger than 16
- ED conducts raids on multiple sellers linked to e-com players including Amazon, Flipkart
- India A vs Australia A: Contrasting outings for KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel at Melbourne
- Lakshya and Ananya Panday Pair Up in Dharma Productions' Next Big Film
- After political furore, BJP leader withdraws slur on Sharad Pawar
- Kerala Cong cries foul over police raid on hotel rooms of women leaders, moves ECI
Just In
Title Revealed: Nani and Srikanth Odela Return with ‘The Paradise’
Nani and Srikanth Odela reunite for ‘The Paradise,’ announced on Nov 6. Following their ‘Dasara’ success, fans eagerly await more details on the film.
Actor Nani and director Srikanth Odela are back together for another cinematic journey. The duo recently announced their new project, ‘The Paradise,’ on November 6, creating a wave of excitement among fans. This marks their second collaboration after the success of ‘Dasara,’ a film that showcased their creative synergy.
Nani took to social media to share the news, posting, "YES. #THEPARADISE A Srikanth Odela Film (sic)."
https://www.instagram.com/p/DBD5xCBKixN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again
After ‘Dasara,’ which received critical acclaim, fans are eager to see how ‘The Paradise’ will unfold. While details on the cast and plot are still under wraps, the mere announcement has set high expectations. The collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela has proven successful once before, making this reunion a promising venture. Speculation about the film’s storyline and potential genre is buzzing, as the audience waits for further updates.
Apart from ‘The Paradise,’ Nani has a busy schedule. He was recently seen in ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,’ where he starred alongside SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan. Additionally, he is set to feature in Sailesh Kolanu's ‘HIT: The Third Case,’ part of the popular ‘HIT’ franchise, and in an untitled project currently known as ‘Nani32.’