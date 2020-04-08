Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday wishes for Allu Arjun, Akhil, Akira Nandan

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy on Twitter by actively interacting with his followers. Today, he posted wishes to both Allu Arjun, Akira Nandan and Akhil on their birthday. It is very nice of Chiranjeevi to come up with these wishes.

"I like the hardwork and determination in Bunny. The grace in his dance is there from the time he was a child. Happy Birthday Bunny! @alluarjun. I wish the best to you." posted Chiranjeevi about Allu Arjun.

"Happy Birthday Akhil @AkhilAkkineni8. Akhil is like a younger brother to Charan. He is just like a son to me and Surekha. Most eligible bachelor and most loved kid. Have a great year ahead. #8thApril." posted the actor.



Happy Birthday Akhil @AkhilAkkineni8 Charan కి ఒక తమ్ముడు. సురేఖకి, నాకు just like son. Most eligible bachelor and most loved kid. Have a great year ahead. #8thApril pic.twitter.com/yC0HxPENQA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2020

"Wish you a "Power"ful future. Happy Birthday Akira! I hope you outshine all of us and excel in whatever you do. #8thApril" said the actor.

మన బిడ్డ మనకంటే ఎత్తుకు ఎదగాలని కోరుకుంటాం. నా చేతిలో ఒదిగిపోయిన ఈ బిడ్డ, ఎత్తులో అందరికంటే ఎదిగిపోయాడు.(6'4") అన్ని విషయాల్లో కూడా అందరిని ఇలానే మించిపోవాలి.Wish you a "Power"ful future. Happy Birthday Akira! #8thApril pic.twitter.com/wDO7qSwxHx — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2020

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with Pushpa. Akhil Akkineni is busy with Most Eligible Bachelor. Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with Acharya.