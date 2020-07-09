Akkineni Nagarjuna has two to three projects ready on hand. As he has Wild Dog under production already, Bangarraju and Raid remake is in the pipeline.

For Naga Chaitanya, there is Love Story under production. After that, he will have Bangarraju, a film with Parasuram and a couple more in discussions.

But, Akhil Akkineni is still struggling. On one side, the shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor will be over once they hit the floors. But, to not witness a break in career, Akhil has to sign a film soon. But, there are no projects on hand for the actor. Earlier, a film with Surender Reddy came under discussions but it did not get materialised.

Nagarjuna is back into the worrying mode to set up another biggie for Akhil which is the much-needed move in this time of crisis. Akhil should prove this time to survive through the competition and criticism.