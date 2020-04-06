Tollywood: Producer KK Radhamohan Contributes Rs 3 Lakhs To Corona Crisis Charity

Tollywood: Corona outbreak leads to the shutdown of the film industry. As a result, many film workers who are majorly dependent on Film shootings are suffering a lot. MegaStar Chiranjeevi has taken an initiative to support the cine workers and The Telugu Film Industry collectively setup 'Corona Crisis Charity' (CCC) to help the needy film workers.

'Orey... Bujjiga' Producer, Sri Sathya Sai Arts KK Radhamohan has contributed Rs 3 Lakhs to CCC for the welfare of Cine Workers. At times like these, we should help whatever we can and the unity among us will ensure the fall of the corona, said Radhamohan. He also insisted on the people stay at home and protect themselves and their family during this lockdown period.