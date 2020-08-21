Natural Star Nani's V is going to hit the streaming platform soon. The actor made an announcement of the film yesterday. The film is going to release on September 5th.

Also, the makers of Nishabdham are also going to come up with an announcement of the film's release soon. The date of the release is going to come up in a day or two.

With these two movies making a way for a grand release soon, there is a lot of buzz on the release of Ram's Red now. Very soon, Ram's RED is also making a way for a grand release. The final talks about the rights are currently going on. The makers are getting ready to bring the film around Dusshera time.

More details on the film's release will come out soon.