Tollywood: Surprise update on Balakrishna-Boayapati film's story

Balakrishna and Boyapati are working together for the third time. Already, they worked on the films Simha and Legend in the past. Now, they are working on this third movie, which is untitled. As of now, there is no clarity on when the project will get resumed but here is an interesting rumour about the movie.

As per the latest reports, the story for the film is provided by Vivek Krishna who did a film Bezawada with Naga Chaitanya. Vivek Krishna scored a flop and he did not do any other film after that. Now, he is said to have given the story for the film. After impressing the director with his narration, he worked on the other aspects of the film. Boyapati Srinu later added his mark elements to the script, to make it work at the box-office.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy produces this high budget action drama. The makers will reveal more details soon.