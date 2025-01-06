Tragic Accident After Game Changer Pre-Release Event: Two Ram Charan Fans Die

It is known that the Game Changer movie pre-release function was held in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday (January 4). However, two Ram Charan fans tragically died in an accident while returning home after the pre-release event.

Arava Manikantha (23) and Tokada Charan (22), both from Gaigolupadu in Kakinada district, died on the spot in the accident while riding a bike. This has caused great grief in their families.

The *Game Changer* team was shocked after hearing about the death of the two Ram Charan fans. Producer Dil Raju immediately responded after learning about the incident. He announced an assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs for each affected family.

Speaking to the media today (January 6), Dil Raju said, "The *Game Changer* pre-release event was a great success. While we were happy about that, it is very sad that two Ram Charan fans died in an accident on the way back. I stand by their families. On my part, I am providing financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh to each family. I can understand the pain that these families feel when such an incident occurs. I express my deepest condolences to them," said Dil Raju.