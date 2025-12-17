‘Trimukha’ locks Jan 2 theatrical release

The makers of Trimukha have officially announced that the much-awaited film will arrive in theatres worldwide on January 2, 2026. The release is expected to kick off the new year on a high note, setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience for audiences across regions.

Trimukha is being positioned as a carefully mounted project, backed by a committed team of creative and technical professionals who share a clear and focused vision. With an emphasis on strong storytelling, impactful visuals, and immersive narration, the film aims to strike a chord with viewers beyond language barriers. The makers believe the film’s content-driven approach will help it connect with a wide spectrum of moviegoers.

The production team has reportedly paid close attention to every aspect of the filmmaking process, ensuring that quality remains a top priority. From conceptualisation to execution, Trimukha reflects the collective effort and dedication of its cast and crew, who are confident the film will leave a lasting impression once it hits the big screen.

As the release date draws closer, the makers are gearing up to roll out an extensive promotional campaign. Trailers, music launches, and other key updates related to the film will be revealed in the coming weeks to build anticipation.

The team has also appealed to the media and audiences for their continued support and encouragement as Trimukha heads toward its theatrical debut, promising an exciting start to 2026 for cinema lovers.