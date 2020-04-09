Trisha gives one reason, Chiranjeevi gives one reason

Owing to the creative differences with the team Acharya, Trisha walked out of the movie. Trisha was the heroine in the film and when she is about to join the shoot, she decided to quit the movie. Trisha also confirmed the same on Twitter saying that she is not acting in the movie because of the creative differences.

"Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film. Wishing the team. my lovely Telugu audiences -hope to see you soon in an exciting project" she wrote on Twitter.

Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi opened up on the same. The actor has confirmed that there were no creative differences between Trisha and others from the film unit. Chiranjeevi opined that Trisha quit the project since she got a chance to work in Mani Ratnam's film and she had to allocate bulk dates for the film.