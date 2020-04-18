Upasana's picture opens to criticism

Upasana is one of the popular celebrities who regularly update fans and followers with health tips. Apart from posting updates on Ram Charan, she also constantly gives some important health updates to all the followers. Last night, she came up with a picture, where Upasana tried to recreate Indian toilet position and revealed that her goal is to sit like that for 5 min by the time lockdown ends.

Sharing her picture, Upasana wrote, "Looks so easy but so tough to sit in this position for loads of people living in the city. Can u sit in the Indian toilet position for 5 min? Remember ur full foot 🦶 has to be on the ground. By May 3rd i want to be able to do it! #quarantinegoal. Swipe up from my stories to read the health benefits of sitting in this position. @urlife.co.in"

By may 3rd i want to be able to do it ! #quarantinegoal https://t.co/4muqoZPHr7 pic.twitter.com/NETSFGokMw — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) April 17, 2020

The picture opened to a mixed response from one and all. A lot of people have found fault with it asking Upasana to delete the picture but Upasana did not pay attention