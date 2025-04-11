  • Menu
Urvashi Rautela’s gold rush glam

Urvashi Rautela's gold rush glam
Highlights

Who needs filters when Urvashi Rautela is effortlessly owning the glam game in its rawest form? The ever-stunning diva has taken over Masala Magazine’s cover with a look so fierce, it might just set your screen ablaze!

Who needs filters when Urvashi Rautela is effortlessly owning the glam game in its rawest form? The ever-stunning diva has taken over Masala Magazine’s cover with a look so fierce, it might just set your screen ablaze!

Slipping into a glimmering golden low-neck gown, Urvashi makes sure the spotlight doesn’t just follow her—it surrenders. The gown’s radiant shimmer perfectly captures every flicker of light, while a striking thigh-high slit ups the drama quotient, letting her exude both elegance and boldness in equal measure. Paired with a sleek silver necklace and a voluminous curly high bun, her style is a cocktail of retro nostalgia and contemporary sass.

But this isn’t just fashion—it’s a statement. A moment. A vibe.

Just when you think she’s done serving looks, flashback to her electrifying presence in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s viral anthem “Dabidi Dibidi.” Urvashi wasn’t merely a part of that blockbuster beat—she was the spark that made it sizzle on every screen.

From magazine covers to chartbusters, Urvashi Rautela is not playing dress-up—she is the glam storm. A walking headline, a viral machine, and the queen of all things dazzle. This isn’t just her era, it’s her runway.

