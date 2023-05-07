‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ glimpse to be out on May 11

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for multiple films. Among them, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” is an exciting movie for fans. There are two reasons behind the fans’ excitement. Powerstar’s fan Harish Shankar directing the film is one reason, and the other is the movie being an out-and-out commercial entertainer. The team is gearing up for the shoot of an action-packed schedule.

The latest update is that the first glimpse of the film will arrive on 11th May 2023. This is the date on which the blockbuster “Gabbar Singh” was released eleven years back, and hence the makers chose that date to release the glimpse. In a short video released, the film’s music composer Devi Sri Prasad said that the glimpse will be small, but its impact will be huge.

The film is bankrolled by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers. Ravishing beauty Sreeleela is roped in to play the female lead. It is being said that Harish Shankar took the basic line of Vijay’s “Their” story for the Pawan starrer and has made significant modifications to it.