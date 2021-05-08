Vamsi Paidipally pens an emotional action script for Vijay

Scriptwriter turned director Vamsi Paidipally recently marked his directorial debut with stylish star Allu Arjun's 'Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India' movie but has utterly failed to impress the audience.

But now Vamsi Paidipally has surprised the fans by announcing that he is all set to wield the megaphone for a movie starring Tamil superstar Vijay. The movie is going to Mark Vijay's first-ever straight Telugu film. Vamsi himself is currently busy penning the script for the movie. As per the latest reports, Vamsi is preparing an emotional action drama which is also going to have all the commercial ingredients. Touted to be a commercial potboiler, Dil Raju is going to bankroll this project.



Dil Raju is going to listen to the script once he's back from his US trip. On the other hand, Vijay is also busy focusing on his upcoming film #Thalapathy65. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Vijay will join hands with Vamsi after wrapping up this project.

