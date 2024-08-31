Varun Sandesh "Constable" Motion Poster Released

“Balagam” Jagdish is producing the movie "Constable" under the banner of Jagruti Movie Makers.

Starring Varun Sandesh as the hero. Madhulika Varanasi will be debuting as the heroine. The motion poster of the movie will be released on the occasion of the producer's daughter Jagruti's birthday on Wednesday evening at the DIVO Music channel.

On this occasion, hero Varun Sandesh said, "The motion poster has also come out very well according to our expectations of the film. The post production work of the film is going on at a fast pace. I am playing a new role as a constable in this. I am coming in front of the audience with thrilling elements. This film will definitely take my career to another level. It will turn around," he said.

Balagam Jagadish, the producer said, "The story and the stories are amazing. Varun Sandesh is impressive in the role of a policeman." .

Director Aryan Subhan SK said, "The film is a suspenseful crime thriller. Varun Sandesh starrer acting Vishwaroopam can be seen in it. The motion poster has thrilling elements."

Duvvasi Mohan, Surya, Ravi Varma, Muralidhar Gowd, Balagam Jagadish, Prabhavathi, Kalpalatha, Nitya Sri, Sri Bhavya and others are in the cast of the film in other important roles.

Camera for this film; Hazrat Shaikh (Wali), Music: Subhash Anand, Editing: Vara Prasad, B. G. M: Gyani, Art: V. Nani, Pandu, Lyrics: Srinivas Teja, Songs: Rama Rao, Srinivas Teja, Executive Producer: Mittapalli Jaggaiah, Co-Producer: B Nikita Jagadish, Kupendra Power,

Producer; Balagam Jagadish, Story, Screenplay, Direction: Aryan Subhan SK.