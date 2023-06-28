  • Menu
Varun Tej’s ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ gets wrapped

Mega Prince Varun Tej
Mega Prince Varun Tej has two exciting projects in his pipeline, and one of them is the high-octane action drama “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” directed by Praveen Sattaru, with “Agent” fame Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady.

Today, the makers have announced about the completion of the entire shoot. As previously announced, the movie is set to release on August 25, 2023, and a striking poster has been released to announce the same, grabbing the attention of everyone. The film boasts several notable actors as key cast and crew members, with Mickey J Meyer composing the music for this flick. The movie is produced on a massive scale by BVSN Prasad.

