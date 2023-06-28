Live
- Men's Player Rankings: Sikandar Raza, Pooran make big gains after impressive show at ODI WC Qualifiers
- Portion of temporary bridge washed away in Ganga river in Bihar
- Dengue cases continue to surge in Laos
- Milk war: Karnataka decides not to expand Nandini outlets in Kerala
- Tamil Nadu government moves Madras HC seeking ban on bike-taxis
- Samsung to begin 2nm chip-making process in 2025 for smartphones
- DGP denies allegations on police dept. says law and order is in tact
- Kerala: Medical authorities to decide on wearing Hijab in operation theatres
- Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report
- Congress demands transparency in India-US drone deal
Varun Tej’s ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ gets wrapped
Highlights
Mega Prince Varun Tej has two exciting projects in his pipeline, and one of them is the high-octane action drama “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” directed by Praveen Sattaru, with “Agent” fame Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady.
Mega Prince Varun Tej has two exciting projects in his pipeline, and one of them is the high-octane action drama “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” directed by Praveen Sattaru, with “Agent” fame Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady.
Today, the makers have announced about the completion of the entire shoot. As previously announced, the movie is set to release on August 25, 2023, and a striking poster has been released to announce the same, grabbing the attention of everyone. The film boasts several notable actors as key cast and crew members, with Mickey J Meyer composing the music for this flick. The movie is produced on a massive scale by BVSN Prasad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS