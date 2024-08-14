‘Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra’ gets streaming in ETV Win

The much-anticipated family entertainer Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra, starring Dr. Naresh VK, Rag Mayur, and Priya Vadlamani, has been released on ETV Win. Directed by Anurag Palutla and jointly produced by Bapinidu B. and Sudhir Edara, the film has already garnered positive attention with its teaser and trailer, creating a buzz among audiences.

During a recent press meet following the press premiere, the film's lead actors and director shared their excitement and insights about the project.

Dr. Naresh VK expressed his confidence in the film's success, comparing it to previous blockbusters from Ushakiran Movies. He stated, "Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra is a significant film for ETV Win, much like Prema Lekha was for Srivera. It has all the elements of a big hit, with unexpected comedy and emotional depth. Audiences looking for a good family film after Samajavaragamana will find this movie satisfying."

Rag Mayur, another lead actor in the film, highlighted the emotional resonance of the story, saying, "This film will remind viewers of their own memories and family bonds. It's full of emotions, and I have learned a lot working alongside Naresh. The role given to me by our director is deeply emotional, and I'm grateful to be part of such a project."

Priya Vadlamani, the film's leading lady, also shared her thoughts, saying, "I hope everyone enjoys our movie. It's filled with good family emotion, and it was a pleasure working with Naresh. I encourage everyone to watch it with their families on August 14."

Director Anurag Palutla thanked the media and expressed his pride in the film, stating, "This movie was made with love and features a fantastic team. We shot in five states and completed the shoot in just 36 days, which was only possible because of the incredible team we had. This is a relatable film with high emotions, and I'm sure the audience will connect with it."

Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra is poised to be a must-watch film that promises to deliver a blend of humor, emotion, and memorable performances. Be sure to catch it on ETV Win this August 14.