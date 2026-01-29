Ranveer in deep trouble





The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh following allegations that he insulted sacred Daiva traditions during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The case was filed by the High Grounds police in Bengaluru based on a complaint lodged by advocate Prashanth Methal.

According to officials, Ranveer Singh has been booked under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, which deal with threats to public order, deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and intentional wounding of religious sentiments.

The complainant alleged that the actor’s actions were deliberate, malicious, and aimed at offending the religious beliefs of Hindu devotees, particularly those who worship Chavundi Daiva. It was stated that the incident had the potential to promote enmity and disturb communal harmony. Methal further claimed that Ranveer Singh enacted an emotional Daiva sequence inspired by Kantara: Chapter 1 despite being allegedly requested not to do so.

The complaint stressed that Chavundi Daiva is a revered guardian spirit worshipped in the Bhoota Kola traditions of Coastal Karnataka, symbolising justice, protection, and divine feminine energy. Referring to the deity as a “female ghost” was described as blasphemous and deeply offensive to religious sentiments.

The FIR notes that the complainant is a lifelong devotee of Chavundi Daiva, which is also his family deity. He alleged that during the November 28, 2025 IFFI closing ceremony in Goa, Ranveer Singh mocked the sacred tradition by imitating Daiva expressions in a crude and derogatory manner. The video of the incident reportedly went viral on social media, causing distress among devotees. Further investigation is currently underway.