Victory Venkatesh looks excited this Sankranthi

With the highly anticipated film ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ set to release on January 14, film protagonist Victory Venkatesh shares his excitement and insights about the movie and its journey.

How excited are you for Sankranthi?

This is another Sankranthi for me, and I’m thrilled to be coming out with a clean, entertaining film. This one has a unique twist with a touch of crime and a new genre. I’ve had a great time working on this project, and everything about it feels positive. Many of my past Sankranthi releases have done well, so I’m confident this one will also connect with the audience.

What makes the promotions so energetic this time?

The energy has come naturally. I absolutely loved the music, and I enjoy dancing, so when I heard some of the tunes, I just couldn’t help myself. Along with Anil (director) and the two heroines, we had a blast creating a lively promotion campaign. The response from the audience has been amazing!

Who came up with the idea for you to sing a song for the film?

Well, when I first heard the song at 2 am, I was so caught up in the energy that I started dancing right away. I had fun and felt like singing it for a laugh, and luckily, my voice sounded good that day. It was quite a spontaneous moment. Ramana Gogula’ssong in this film is also a big hit, it’s great to see it getting such a fantastic response.

What excited you about the story of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam?

The line "Ex-cop, ex-girlfriend, excellent wife" felt fresh to me. It had a guarantee of success. Anil and I have had a super hit combination before, and this time the comedy style is a bit different. There are fresh elements, and I knew the movie would be amazing right from the start.

Tell us about the leading ladies in this film.

Both Meenakshi Chowdhury and Aishwarya Rajeshplayed great characters and delivered some really crazy performances. They were fantastic to work with.

Tell us about Bheems Cicerolio’s music?

Bheems worked incredibly hard on this film, and the result speaks for itself. When we heard the first tune, we knew we had a hit on our hands. The song "GodariGattu" has crossed over 85 million views, and all the tracks have gotten an overwhelming response.







