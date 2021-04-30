Vijay Devarakonda and Shiva Nirvana film shelved?

Tollywood hero Viay Deverakonda has become busy bee. He has pan-Indian film "Liger" with Puri Jagannadh which also features Ananya Panday. The Rowdy star had announced movie with Shiva Nirvana #VD12. But nothing concrete happened after the announcement. Post the announcement, Shiva Nirvana was busy with family drama "Tuck Jagadish", while Vijay went on to shoot "Liger". Then Deverakonda announced film with Sukumar and the makers recently issued clarity also that it is very much on cards. Now, there is a buzz in film circles that the film collaborating Shiva Nirvana and Vijay Devarakonda was shelved. Some of the close circles of Deverakonda says that film with Shiva Nirvana is very much happening. Since Sukumar is busy with "Pushpa" and he may require time for scripting, Deverakonda may jump on to Shiva Nirvana's project. We have to see how things unfold.