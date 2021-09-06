Vijay Devarakonda Keeps His Promise And Makes Indian Idol Fame Shanmukha Priya Croon A Song In Liger

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda promised Indian Idol fame Shanmukha Priya that he will offer her a song in his upcoming movie Liger. Well, Shanmukha Priya couldn't win the prestigious title but stole the hearts of all the Telugu States people with her awesome singing talent.



Off late, after Shanmukha Priya returned to Hyderabad, she went to meet Vijay Devarakonda along with her mother and spent quality time with his family. On this special occasion, Vijay shared a beautiful video on his Instagram page and showed off how he made Shanmukha croon a song in his movie.

The video starts off with Vijay promising Shanmukha that he will make her sing a song in his movie Liger. He kept his word and made this young singer croon a song on his movie. A small glimpse of her recording session is also seen in the video along with showcasing a few light moments of their meeting at his house. They were all in smiles and Vijay's mother also honoured Shanmukha with all her love.

Vijay also wrote, "Welcome @shanmukhapriya_1925 on board #Liger. There is no greater happiness than being able to make someone's dream come true. Team #Liger welcomes this little rockstar SMP on board our terrific album!"

Even Shanmukha Priya shared the same video and thanked Vijay for giving her a wonderful opportunity.

She wrote, "This is unreal!!!"

The Puri Jagannadh's directorial becomes Vijay Devarakonda's tenth film and Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. To bring a Pan India connection to this Tollywood movie, Karan has joined his hands with our dear mass director Puri. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and underwent martial arts training in Thailand. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the lead actress in this sports drama.

The release date of this sports is not yet announced and it is postponed due to Covid-19. Liger movie is being made in 5 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and will be released worldwide amid high expectations in the theatres!