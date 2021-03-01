Vijay Devarakonda Unveils The First Look Poster Of Anand Devarakonda's 'Pushpaka Vimanam' Movie

Anand Devarakonda who proved his mettle with 'Middle-Class Melodies' once again picked a middle-class plot and is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Pushpaka Vimanam'… This movie is all about family drama which revolves around marriage. Anand's elder brother and Tollywood's 'Rowdy' actor Vijay Devarakonda has unveiled the first look poster of 'Pushpaka Vimanam' movie…





This post has the first look poster of 'Pushpaka Vimanam' movie… Along with Anand, even the ace Tollywood actors Sunil and Naresh are seen in this poster. Saaanve Meggghana and Geeth Saini will be seen as the lead actresses. Anand is seen in a classy avatar wearing striped shirt and tucked brown pant. He neatly combed hairstyle and the bag made him look awesome. While Sunil is seen essaying the role of a cop.

Through thus post, Vijay congratulated the entire team of 'Pushpaka Vimanam'…

He wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team, you have now officially taken off".

Well, Anand Devarakonda will be seen as a government school teacher and Sunil as the cop. 'Pushpaka Vimanam' movie is being directed by newbie Damodara and is produced by Govardhana Rao Devarakonda, Vijay Dashi and Pradeep Erraballi under King Of The Hill Productions banner.