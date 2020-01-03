Vijay Devarakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Teaser Is Out

As said earlier, Vijay Devarakonda is not a name; it is a brand for all the movie buffs. Vijay is coming up to entertain his fans and audience with his latest movie 'World Famous Lover'. Starring Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite, this movie has more than 2 female leads.

This movie is directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by K A Vallabha under Creative Commercials banner. The teaser of this movie is dropped on Twitter a few minutes ago. Here is the link for you…

Going by the teaser, Vijay is seen playing the roles of Seenayya, Gautam and Seenu romancing with all the female lead Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle. Director left us with suspense and gave the viewers thought of making Vijay as a playboy. But it seems that the story demanded Vijay portray different roles. Again same as Arjun Reddy, the usage of alcohol and cigarettes is high in this movie. We need to wait and watch to know the complete story of this movie.



Vijay Devarakonda's last movie 'Dear Comrade' went average on the box-office, so this young hero pinned all his hopes on this movie itself. Directed by Kranthi Madhav all are hoping that Vijay picked a unique subject like Arjun Reddy to steal the hearts of his fans.



