Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Vijay Devarakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Teaser Is Out

Vijay Devarakonda
Highlights

As said earlier, Vijay Devarakonda is not a name; it is a brand for all the movie buffs.

As said earlier, Vijay Devarakonda is not a name; it is a brand for all the movie buffs. Vijay is coming up to entertain his fans and audience with his latest movie 'World Famous Lover'. Starring Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite, this movie has more than 2 female leads.

This movie is directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by K A Vallabha under Creative Commercials banner. The teaser of this movie is dropped on Twitter a few minutes ago. Here is the link for you…

Going by the teaser, Vijay is seen playing the roles of Seenayya, Gautam and Seenu romancing with all the female lead Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle. Director left us with suspense and gave the viewers thought of making Vijay as a playboy. But it seems that the story demanded Vijay portray different roles. Again same as Arjun Reddy, the usage of alcohol and cigarettes is high in this movie. We need to wait and watch to know the complete story of this movie.

Vijay Devarakonda's last movie 'Dear Comrade' went average on the box-office, so this young hero pinned all his hopes on this movie itself. Directed by Kranthi Madhav all are hoping that Vijay picked a unique subject like Arjun Reddy to steal the hearts of his fans.


Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah3 Jan 2020 12:34 PM GMT

BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

AP Govt
AP Govt's Landmark Decision On RTC Merger
CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals at Eluru meeting
CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals...
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot...


Top