Virat Karrna, Srikanth Addala, Miryala Ravinder Reddy, Dwaraka Creations Peddha Kapu-1 Intense & Riveting Teaser Unveiled

Sensible director Srikanth Addala initially made soft and family entertainers. However, he surprised one and all with his superb taking for Naarappa. He has now shifted gears for his latest flick Peddha Kapu-1 with Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations who delivered the sensational blockbuster Akhanda. This new-age political drama features debutant Virat Karrna playing the lead. The makers who earlier released the first look have come up with its teaser today.



This surely is unexpected stuff from Srikanth Addala. Unlike his previous movies, this one is completely intense with political elements as the core point. The teaser begins with the popular political speech of legendary actor NTR about Andhrula Athma Gouravam (self-respect). It’s about a common man taking over the reign in a village where there’s a dominance of two powerful people. The villagers are left with no other option other than to die between these two.

This is a film based on oppression and confrontation. Srikanth Addala shows his brilliance in the story-telling. The character arc of the protagonist is presented brilliantly from a common man to his battle against two powerful forces. Virat Karrna didn’t look like a debutant. There is intensity in his performance which is required for the portrayal of the character.

The dialogues are thought-provoking. While Rao Ramesh and Aadukalam Naren are remarkable as the leaders of the village, Tanikella Bharani and Naga Babu make their presence felt. The appearance of Srikanth Addala towards the end of the teaser was another surprise.

Chota K Naidu’s camera blocks are excellent, wherein Mickey J Meyer adds up the intensity with his pulsating BGM. The riveting teaser has set the ball rolling for the next promotional material. The production values are too high for the scale of the movie.

Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. India's leading action director Peter Heins supervises fights and Raju Sundaram is the choreographer.

The makers have also announced to release the movie on August 18th.

Cast: Virat Karrna, Pragathi srivasthava, Rao Ramesh, Naga Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Brigada saga, Rajeev Kanakala, Anusuya, Eeshwari Rao, Naren and others.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Srikanth Addala

Producer: Miryala Ravinder Reddy

Banner: Dwaraka Creations

Presents: Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy

Music - Mickey J Meyer

DOP - Chota K Naidu

Editor - Marthand K Venkatesh

Fights: Peter Heins

Choreographer - Raju Sundaram

Art - GM Sekhar

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar