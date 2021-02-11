VV Vinayak to act with Pawan Kalyan?

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are currently busy working on an exciting film. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam super hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The title for the Telugu version is not confirmed yet. Interestingly, there are reports that VV Vinayak will be a part of the project and he will act in a special role in the movie.

VV Vinayak is a star director who was supposed to make his acting debut but the project failed at the box-office. The star director is currently happy to make his debut in Bollywood with the remake of Chatrapathi. He is said to be approached to play a guest role in the film, directed by Sagar Chandra. Vinayak is said to have agreed to come on board and the shoot for the same will happen soon.

As per the sources, there are many surprises waiting for the fans from the film unit. Trivikram Srinivas has provided the dialogues and screenplay for the movie.