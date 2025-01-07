Live
Wamiqa comes on board for ‘G2’
Adivi Sesh is set to return to the world of espionage with G2, the highly anticipated sequel to his blockbuster spy thriller Goodachari. Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, G2 promises to elevate the genre with its gripping storyline, intense action, and a stellar ensemble cast. This high-budget sequel is expected to be one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema's spy thriller landscape.
G2 sees Adivi Sesh reprise his role as the enigmatic spy, and joining him is actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays the female lead. Wamiqa, who recently wrapped a European shooting schedule with Sesh, expressed her excitement, saying, “The first film set a remarkable benchmark, and stepping into this world is both thrilling and challenging. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the extraordinary journey we’re crafting.”
Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini, the film promises edge-of-the-seat action and suspense. Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory and AK Entertainments, G2 will be released pan-India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.