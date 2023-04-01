Watch Thoduga Ma Thodundi Full Video Song From Recent BlockBuster Balagam

Watch the song "Kodukulara" from the Telugu movie "Balagam" featuring Priyadarshi, and watch the music video. The song is sung by Mogili, Komaramma, and composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with lyrics by Kasarla Shyam.





Production House: Dil Raju Productions

Presented By: Shirish

Producers: Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy

Director: Venu Yeldandi

Music: Bheems Ceciroleo

DOP: Acharya Venu

Editor: Madhu

PRO: Vamsi Kaka