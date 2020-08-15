We Are Inseparable As Music Is From Notes: Ilaiyaraaja To SPB

Legendary singer S.P. Balasubramanyam who was admitted to the hospital for treatment of Coronavirus at the beginning of this month has been now shifted to intensive care unit. Doctors released a statement saying there was a setback in the singer's health and that SPB had been put on life support. This news disheartened his fans and colleagues in the music industry.

While fans around the country are praying for his well being, music mastreo ilaiyaraaja who has scored music for many hit songs of SPB, has released an emotional video recalling many of his nostalgic memories with the singer. In his message the musical maestro writes..

"Balu, get up and come back soon. I am waiting for you."

"Our lives don't end with just cinema. It didn't start with cinema either. The music, which we started off with at some program on some stage, has become our life and our livelihood. The music and friendship which took off at those stage shows — just like how music is inseparable from its notes, our friendship has also not parted. It was always friendship, when we fought and even when we didn't fight. You know this well and so do I."

Watch video of Ilaiyaraaja's emotional message to SP Balasubrmanyam here:

https://www.facebook.com/Ilaiyaraaja/videos/1824412857697728/

Ilaiyaaja's initial contact with SPB dates back to early seventies. It is said that it was SPB who drove Gangai Amaran and Ilaiyaraaja in his scooter to introduce them to film makers.



SPB is said to be under the supervision of a team of experts at the hospital. SPB' s career in the music field spans nesrly fifty years. He has captured the hearts of music lovers and inspired upcoming artists in the music field. Let us all pray together for the fast recovery of the legendary singer and hope to see him back on the music stage with a bang.