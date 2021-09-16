When will RRR Movie release?

Tollywood: RRR is one of the prestigious films in Telugu right now. Mega power star Ram Charan and Young Tiger Jr NTR are playing the lead roles in the film. Rajamouli is the film's director. Initially, the film was scheduled for a release in October 2021 but now we hear that the film is getting postponed.

As per the latest reports in the film industry, the makers are currently planning to release the movie during April next year. As of now, there is no official confirmation on when the film will release but the makers are firm on bringing the film to theatres only when the theatres are released worldwide.

DVV Danayya is producing the film under the DVV Entertainments banner. MM Keeravani is the film's music director.

The production house will soon make a formal announcement on the RRR film's release date.