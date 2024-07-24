Live
‘Tomato Buggala Pilla’ from ‘Dhoom Dham’is a beautiful duet
The third single, "Tomato Buggala Pilla," from the upcoming film "Dhoom Dham," has just been released. The movie stars Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel as the lead actors, supported by Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana.
Produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, "Dhoom Dham" is a love and family entertainer directed by Sai Kishore Macha, with a story screenplay by Gopi Mohan. The movie is set for a grand theatrical release soon.
The musical promotions for "Dhoom Dham" are in full swing, with the previous singles "Mallepoola Taxi" and "Maya Sundari" already topping the charts. The latest song, "Tomato Buggala Pilla," features lyrics by Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry and music composed by Gopi Sundar. The duet, performed beautifully by Sri Krishna and Geetha Madhuri, is complemented by stunning visuals and captivating locations.
With its engaging soundtrack and vibrant performances, "Dhoom Dham" is building anticipation among audiences for its upcoming release.