‘Toofan’ trailer introduction event gets enthusiastic response

Hero Vijay Antony’s latest venture, "Toofan," produced by Kamal Bora, D. Lalitha, B. Pradeep, and Pankaj Bora under the banner of Infinity Film Ventures, is slated for a grand theatrical release on July 26. Directed by Vijay Milton, this poetic action entertainer marks another collaboration between the actor and director, following their previous successes with "Raghavan" and "Hathya."

The "Toofan" trailer introduction event, held in Hyderabad, witnessed an enthusiastic response to the recently released trailer. The event saw key figures share their excitement and insights about the film.

Lyricist Bhashyasree praised the stunning Megha Akash and talented Vijay Antony. He assured the audience that "Toofan" would be as beloved as Vijay Antony’s previous hit, "Bicchagadu."

Producer Dhanunjayan expressed his delight over the film's teaser and trailer, highlighting the film's action and emotional depth. He announced the grand release of "Toofan" on July 26, promising an enjoyable theatrical experience.

Director Vijay Milton thanked the producers and Vijay Antony for entrusting him with the film, commending Megha Akash for her brilliant performance and Bhashyasree for his beautiful Telugu lyrics. He confidently stated that "Toofan" would resonate with audiences.

Heroine Megha Akash expressed her gratitude for the support, calling "Toofan" a special film in her career. She described it as a blend of love, romance, action, emotion, and great music, and looked forward to the audience's reaction on the release day.

Hero Vijay Antony concluded the event by thanking everyone for their overwhelming love. He expressed his eagerness for a live concert in Hyderabad and anticipated watching "Toofan" with the audience. He praised director Vijay Milton’s exceptional skills as both a director and cinematographer, ensuring stunning visuals and a fresh backdrop. He promised that the on-screen pairing with Megha Akash would be impressive and that audiences would thoroughly enjoy "Toofan."