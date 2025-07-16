‘Trimukha’ title motion poster unveiled: A psychological thriller promises a mind-bending ride

The much-anticipated psychological thriller Trimukha has officially launched its title motion poster, offering a spine-chilling glimpse into what promises to be an intense cinematic experience. Featuring a powerful ensemble cast including Yogesh, Sunny Leone, Akriti Agarwal, and Motta Rajendran, the film boasts a pan-Indian lineup with talent drawn from across the country's film industries.

The motion poster is not just a visual tease—it’s a symbolic and unsettling invitation into a world where perception blurs and reality twists. A close-up of a human brain, an eye heavy with hidden stories, a syringe charged with menace, and electric currents zipping through neural networks create an atmosphere brimming with psychological tension.

Adding to the eerie tone are two fierce eagles, flanking the central visuals, perhaps representing duality, vigilance, or the constant battle between truth and illusion. Each frame in the poster is rich with visual metaphors, hinting at themes of control, memory, and mind manipulation.

Trimukha, directed by an as-yet-undisclosed filmmaker, positions itself as a multi-layered psychological mystery—a film that dares to explore the human mind in all its complexity. With its star-studded cast, dark symbolic imagery, and haunting score, the film is already creating waves of curiosity among cinema lovers.

The release date is yet to be announced, but one thing is certain—Trimukha is gearing up to challenge perceptions and blur the lines between reality and delusion. Stay tuned for a thriller that promises to grip your mind and not let go.