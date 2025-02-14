Trisha’s X account hacked again; actress clarifies on Instagram

Trisha, the star heroine currently celebrating the success of her film Vidaamuyarchi, is making headlines for an unfortunate reason—her X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked once again. This time, posts related to cryptocurrency were shared from her account, but they have since been removed.

Upon noticing the unauthorized activity, Trisha quickly took to Instagram to clarify the situation. She reassured her followers that the posts were not made by her and that her account had been compromised.

In her post, Trisha wrote, "My Twitter is hacked guys. Whatever posted not from me until rectified. Thanks."

This isn’t the first time Trisha has faced such an issue. Her social media accounts were previously hacked during her association with PETA, highlighting the recurring nature of the security breach.

On the professional front, Trisha is set to appear next in the highly anticipated film Vishwambhara, starring alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi. Fans can look forward to her dynamic performance in this upcoming project.