OnePlus 15R India Launch Nears: What to Expect on Price, Performance and Features

OnePlus is gearing up to refresh its premium mid-range portfolio in India with the launch of the OnePlus 15R, scheduled to arrive in just two days. Known for offering flagship-level performance at a relatively accessible price, the R series has consistently appealed to power users, and the upcoming model appears set to continue that tradition. While OnePlus is yet to officially reveal the full specifications or Indian pricing, the phone’s earlier debut in China as the OnePlus Ace 6T has already provided strong clues about what consumers here can expect.

At the heart of the OnePlus 15R is its most talked-about feature: the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This makes the device one of the first smartphones globally to run this processor. According to OnePlus China president Li Jie, the Ace 6T was the first phone to ship with this chip, which has reportedly been co-developed with OnePlus. The company is placing strong emphasis on gaming, highlighting smoother gameplay at high refresh rates and the inclusion of a custom gaming kernel capable of sustaining 165Hz performance in supported titles.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 sits slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 used in the more expensive OnePlus 15, it still represents a meaningful upgrade over last year’s hardware. The standard Gen 5 operates at lower CPU clock speeds and lacks Qualcomm’s High-Performance Memory, but real-world performance is expected to remain highly competitive. In fact, it could rival devices priced significantly higher, including some within OnePlus’ own lineup.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 15R is expected to follow the brand’s evolving visual identity. Teasers suggest a familiar squircle-shaped camera module seen on recent models. On the front, OnePlus has officially confirmed a 165Hz refresh rate display, reinforcing its appeal to gamers and heavy users. Leaks from China indicate the phone could feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution, offering a balance between sharp visuals and power efficiency.

Battery life may be another major strength. The Ace 6T packs an enormous 8,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. If the Indian variant matches this setup, it would be the largest battery ever used in a OnePlus smartphone. This combination could make the 15R particularly attractive to users who demand long screen-on time and fast top-ups.

In terms of memory and storage, the phone is expected to offer configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. Camera hardware, however, appears more modest. Leaks point to a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary lens, alongside a 32-megapixel front camera, suggesting photography is not the primary focus.

Additional features are likely to include a metal middle frame, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor for improved haptics, NFC support, and OxygenOS based on Android 16 for the Indian market.

As for pricing, the Ace 6T starts at CNY 2,599 in China, roughly Rs 33,000. In India, the OnePlus 15R is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000, sitting above the previous 13R but below the OnePlus 13s. With the official launch just days away, final details will soon be confirmed.