‘Tunnel’ gears up for Telugu release, producer Raju Naik shares excitement

Atharvaa Murali, known for his action-packed roles, is teaming up with Lavanya Tripathi in Tunnel, directed by Ravindra Madhav. The suspense thriller, which has already received praise in Tamil, is now gearing up for a Telugu release on September 19, under the banner of Lachuram Productions, with producer A. Raju Naik at the helm.

Sharing his excitement, producer Raju Naik revealed why he decided to bring the film to Telugu audiences. “After watching the teaser and trailer, I felt the story was very unique. I personally traveled to Chennai to watch the film, and I was so impressed that I decided it must reach Telugu viewers,” he said.

Explaining what makes the film special, Naik highlighted its gripping narrative. “The entire story unfolds in a single night. How the hero saves the policemen, how he tracks down a psycho, and the tunnel’s mysterious connection—all these aspects have been crafted in a thrilling way. It’s a true edge-of-the-seat experience,” he added.

The teaser and trailer have already created strong buzz in Telugu, and Naik is confident the response will mirror the film’s success in Tamil. “Telugu audiences always appreciate unique content, and Tunnel has all the elements—action, love, crime, suspense, and thrills—that will appeal to everyone,” he said.

Lachuram Productions, which earlier produced Dammunnodu and Swetcha, also has upcoming projects like Sri Gandhari and others in the pipeline. However, Naik emphasized that the immediate focus is entirely on ensuring Tunnel makes a mark with Telugu audiences.

Promising an engaging cinematic ride, Naik concluded, “Tunnel will not disappoint a single person. I strongly believe it will win the hearts of Telugu people and become a big hit.”