‘Ukku Satyagraham’ review: A powerful ode to the Vizag steel plant struggle

Ukku Satyagraham, directed by and starring Satya Reddy, delves into the historic protests against the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant. The film is a heartfelt tribute to the leaders, activists, and revolutionaries who played pivotal roles in safeguarding a national asset. The film created buzz with revolutionary leader Gaddar becoming part of it. Now, as the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The movie chronicles the relentless efforts of leaders and activists during the privatization crisis of the Vizag Steel Plant. From multinational corporations’ attempts to take control to the grassroots resistance led by activists, the story highlights the collective spirit of the movement. The inclusion of revolutionary singer Gaddar adds authenticity and emotional depth to the narrative, showcasing the challenges and victories of this historic battle.

Performances:

Satya Reddy shines as the protagonist, delivering a performance brimming with passion and conviction, reminiscent of legendary actor-director Dasari Narayana Rao. Gaddar’s powerful screen presence and revolutionary songs amplify the film’s emotional impact. Pulsar Jhansi excels as both a police officer and activist, while the supporting cast, including MVV Satyanarayana and Prasanna Kumar, bring authenticity to their roles.

Technicalities:

The film benefits from its realistic portrayal of events, with Visakhapatnam’s natural locations enhancing the storytelling. Sri Koti’s music and Gaddar’s songs act as emotional anchors. While some minor issues with dubbing and camera stability are evident, the revolutionary dialogues and impactful screenplay more than make up for it.

Analysis:

Ukku Satyagraham captures the essence of a people’s movement with sincerity and passion. It is not just a film but a reflection of the struggles and resilience of those who fought against privatization. A stirring portrayal of a historic movement, Ukku Satyagraham is for anyone inspired by the spirit of revolution and justice.

Rating: 2.75/5