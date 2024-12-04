Umair Sandhu's Pushpa-2 Review: 4/5 Rating Sparks Controversy

The excitement for Pushpa-2 is massive in both Telugu states. Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. The movie’s premiere will be held on December 4 at 9:30 pm, just one day before its official release.

The anticipation is high, and a detailed first review of the movie has already surfaced on 'X'.

Although 'Pushpa-2' has not been released internationally, Umair Sandhu, who claims to be an overseas censor board member, posted a review on his 'X' account. He called it the 'Pushpa-2' first detailed review.

Sandhu praised Allu Arjun’s performance, saying it was so impressive that he would win another National Award.

He also stated that the film belongs to Fahad Fazil and described it as a one-man show.

Sandhu mentioned that the movie's climax would be a major draw for audiences. He called the movie a "paisa-vasul" entertainer, claiming it is unlike any other commercial film in Indian cinema.

Sandhu gave the movie a 4/5 rating but he criticised Devi Sri Prasad’s music, saying it wasn’t chart-topping.

However, many netizens are skeptical of his review. They pointed out that Sandhu has a history of giving fake reviews.

He praised movies like 'Acharya' and 'Guntur Karam', which turned out to be disappointments.

Some even question his claim of being an overseas censor board member, suspecting it may be fake. Despite this, Sandhu continues to post reviews, and people are growing frustrated with his unverified opinions.

Here's his post on X:



First Review #Pushpa2 : On the whole, It is a BLOCKBUSTER PAISA VASOOL entertainer and rests on #Sukumar’s expert direction, action and #AlluArjun’s starry presence. He is the No. 1 PAN INDIA 🇮🇳 ACTOR now. #Prabhas is Out & He is IN. This winter, Everywhere WILDFIRE 🔥!



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SjtRJd2pK0 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 2, 2024











