Upcoming theatrical and OTT releases guide: May 26 – June 1 and one more
Theatrical Releases - 30 May
Hollywood
1. Sister Midnight
2. Karate Kid
Bollywood PRIME Releases
1. Chidiya
2. Dilli Dark
3. Tomchi
4. Love Karu Yaa Shaadi
5. Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Parantu
6. Bombay
Regional Films Releases
Marathi
1. Paivatechi Savali
2. Mawaali
3. Mhanje Waghache Panje
4. Ashtapadi
Gujarati
1. Shubhchintak
2. Bela
Malayalam
1. Soothravakyam
2. Once Upon A Time There Was A Kallan
3. The Real Kerala Story
4. Moonwalk
5. Nerariyum Nerathu
6. Shaman
Telugu
1. Bhairavam
2. X Roads
Tamil
1. The Verdict
2. Raja Puthiran
3. Jinn - The Pet
4. Manidhargal
Kannada
School Leader
Bengali
Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan
OTT Releases: 23rd May – 8th June 2025
Jio Hotstar
1. Criminal Justice - A Family Matters (Hindi)– 29 May
2. A Complete Unknown (English) – 30 May 5
3. Captain America - Brave New World (English) – 28 May
4. Find The Farzi with Karishma (Hindi) – 30 May
Sony LIV
KanKhajura (Hindi) – 30 May
Netflix
1. Mike Birbiglia - The Good Life (English) – 26 May
2. A Widow’s Game (Spanish) – 30 May
3. Lost in Starlight (Korean) – 30 May
4. The Heart Knows (English) – 30 May
5. HIT: The Third Case (Multi-Lingual) – 29 May
6. Sikandar (Hindi)– 25 May
AppleTV+
1. Bono - Stories of Surrender (English) – 30 May
2. Lulu Is a Rhinoceros (English) – 30 May
ZEE5
Agnyathavasi (Kannada) – 28 May
Amazon Prime Video
1. Sarangapani Jathakam (Telugu) – 23 May
2. Tantra (Telugu) – 24 May
Sun NXT
#Viral Prapancham (Tamil) – 23 May
Additional OTT update: Rana Naidu S2 on Netflix – 8 June 2025