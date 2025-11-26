Vandals Expands Global Presence with London Exhibition at JW Marriott Grosvenor

Vandals, the fine jewellery label founded by Vandana M. Jagwani, strengthened its global footprint with a striking international showcase in London. The exclusive pop-up exhibition highlighted the brand’s vision for the future of luxury, rooted in sustainability, innovation, and contemporary design.

Hosted at the prestigious JW Marriott Grosvenor House, the event offered an early look at Vandals’ latest collections. Each piece reflected the brand’s signature blend of rich heritage, modular styling, and bold artistic expression, crafted for a new generation that seeks sustainability without compromising on elegance.

The showcase drew an impressive mix of distinguished guests, media, and global jewellery connoisseurs. Among the notable attendees were film director Yun Wen, who elegantly styled Vandals pieces, along with digital creators Shilan Shokohi, Nhanta, Evita, Lim Woan, Kevin Lemars, and models Natasha Kasatkina and Ritika Malhotra. Singer Devangi Chopra and creator My Shadow Beats (Pallavi Raj) also added international flair to the evening.

Guests explored a thoughtfully curated selection of lab-grown diamond jewellery, representing Vandals’ commitment to conscious luxury. Every creation demonstrated the brand’s belief that sustainability and high-end craftsmanship can coexist seamlessly, offering designs that are expressive, responsible, and technologically advanced.





Speaking at the event, Vandals founder and creative director Vandana M. Jagwani said, “Vandals is more than jewellery, it’s a movement redefining what luxury looks like today. We are delighted to present our creations in London and share our vision in ethical beauty with a global audience.”

The London pop-up marks an important milestone in Vandals’ global expansion, reinforcing the brand’s mission to lead the evolution of responsible luxury across key international markets.