Varun Dhawan rubbishes reports of Luka Chuppi 2 with Sharvari

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has officially refuted ongoing rumours that he will star opposite Sharvari in the sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, clarifying that no such project is underway and that he has not signed any additional films beyond his confirmed slate.

During a live Q&A session with fans on social platform X (formerly Twitter), Varun responded to questions about his future projects following his recently announced film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Addressing speculation, he wrote, “Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing. Will decide.”

The actor’s statement appears to quash persistent reports that Luka Chuppi 2 was moving into pre-production with Varun and Sharvari as leads. Earlier media coverage had suggested the follow-up to the Kartik Aaryan–Kriti Sanon starrer was expected to begin early this year, though those plans were reportedly stalled by scheduling conflicts involving director Laxman Utekar.

Varun Dhawan X handle

Varun’s announcement makes it clear that discussions for a direct sequel to Luka Chuppi have not been formalised and that he is not committed to any franchise extensions at present.

Fans awaiting updates can look forward to his next confirmed release, the high-profile war drama Border 2, scheduled to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, where he portrays an Indian Army officer alongside a star-studded cast.

This clarification ends weeks of speculation around the actor’s involvement in potential follow-ups to past hits, reaffirming his focus on new and forthcoming projects.