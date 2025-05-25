Varun Tej’s ‘VT15’ gears up for Korean schedule after electrifying Indian schedules

Mega Prince Varun Tej is set to push cinematic boundaries with his upcoming genre-bending Indo-Korean horror-comedy, tentatively titled #VT15. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film has already generated immense buzz following the release of a visually arresting poster on Varun Tej’s birthday.

Jointly produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment on a grand scale, the film promises a unique blend of horror and humour, elevated by S Thaman’s high-octane musical score. Production is progressing at a brisk pace, with two impactful schedules already wrapped.

The team kicked off shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, followed by intensive filming across Hyderabad and Ananthapur. The latter included iconic locations such as the KIA grounds and scenic village landscapes, capturing much of the film’s action-packed and humour-laced first half.

The film features a vibrant ensemble cast including Ritika Nayak, Satya, and Mirchi Kiran, who have brought comedic flair to the spooky narrative. A key highlight from the Ananthapur schedule is a visually captivating song sequence between Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak, set against the rustic backdrops that perfectly complement the film’s quirky, eerie tone.

Now, all eyes are on the film’s next leg, which takes the team to Korea. This international schedule is expected to delve deep into the cross-cultural horror-comedy fusion, fully unleashing the film’s ambitious Indo-Korean premise.

With its unique concept, star power, and international scale, #VT15 is poised to be a genre-defining cinematic ride.