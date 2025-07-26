Live
- PM Modi to attend millennium celebrations of Chola emperor's maritime expedition in TN tomorrow
- Educators Honoured at ‘Prerana Diwas 2025’ in Moodbidri
- Market Yard Chairman Doddappa Inspects Indiramma Houses, Leads Tree Plantation Drive in Uppal Camp
- DIG L.S. Chauhan IPS Conducts Comprehensive Annual Inspection in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Legal Awareness Program Empowers Farmers in Paramala Village on Agricultural Laws and Welfare Schemes
- Collector Directs Officials to Expedite Land Acquisition for Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project
- State Seasonal Disease Monitoring Officer Reviews Preparedness in Jogulamba Gadwal to Combat Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya
- Heavy Rains Prompt Precautionary Measures in Mahabubnagar Region: District Administration on High Alert
- Collector Conducts Surprise Visit to Gurukul School, Emphasizes Quality Education and Student Welfare
- BRSV Student Leaders from Jogulamba Gadwal Depart for State-Level Telangana Student Conference in Hyderabad
Vasanth Ravi unleashes grit in FL of ‘Indra’; film set for Aug 22 release
Actor Vasanth Ravi has set the tone for his upcoming action drama Indra with an intense first look poster, confirming the film’s theatrical release on August 22, 2025. Unveiled on his official X handle, the poster showcases Ravi in a fierce new avatar, hinting at a gritty, emotionally intense narrative. After making waves with his performances in Jailer and Asvins, Ravi appears ready to step deeper into the action-hero space with this high-octane film.
Indra is directed by K. Arjun and features a strong supporting cast including Mehreen Pirzada and Anikha Surendran, adding depth and diversity to the storyline. The film is expected to have a pan-Indian appeal, with visuals and posters already out in both Tamil and Hindi. This strategic move suggests a wider release beyond South Indian states, aiming to tap into the national box office.
Produced by Jaffer Sadiq under the banners of JSM Movie Productions and Emperor Entertainment, Indra has also attracted attention due to Sadiq’s controversial involvement in a drug trafficking case in 2024. While the film is not directly linked to the case, the producer’s notoriety has undeniably sparked conversation, raising the film’s profile ahead of its release.
Technically, the film promises slick action and striking visuals, with Ramji handling cinematography, Vicky choreographing the stunts, and music scored by Divo Music India. With hype building steadily, Indra positions itself as a commercial entertainer to watch out for this August.