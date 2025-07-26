Vasanth Ravi unleashes grit in FL of ‘Indra’; film set for Aug 22 release

Actor Vasanth Ravi has set the tone for his upcoming action drama Indra with an intense first look poster, confirming the film’s theatrical release on August 22, 2025. Unveiled on his official X handle, the poster showcases Ravi in a fierce new avatar, hinting at a gritty, emotionally intense narrative. After making waves with his performances in Jailer and Asvins, Ravi appears ready to step deeper into the action-hero space with this high-octane film.

Indra is directed by K. Arjun and features a strong supporting cast including Mehreen Pirzada and Anikha Surendran, adding depth and diversity to the storyline. The film is expected to have a pan-Indian appeal, with visuals and posters already out in both Tamil and Hindi. This strategic move suggests a wider release beyond South Indian states, aiming to tap into the national box office.

Produced by Jaffer Sadiq under the banners of JSM Movie Productions and Emperor Entertainment, Indra has also attracted attention due to Sadiq’s controversial involvement in a drug trafficking case in 2024. While the film is not directly linked to the case, the producer’s notoriety has undeniably sparked conversation, raising the film’s profile ahead of its release.

Technically, the film promises slick action and striking visuals, with Ramji handling cinematography, Vicky choreographing the stunts, and music scored by Divo Music India. With hype building steadily, Indra positions itself as a commercial entertainer to watch out for this August.