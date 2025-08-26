Live
Vasishta N. Simha on His New Film: “Cinema Can Be a Medium to Reconnect With Our Mythology”
At a recent press conference, The Hans India asked Vasishta N. Simha about the rising trend of mythological storytelling in Indian cinema, especially in the context of his upcoming film, Tribanadhari Barbarik.
Reflecting on the phenomenon, Simha acknowledged the influence of films like Baahubali in setting a trend that has inspired filmmakers across the country. “Baahubali set a trend and really paved the way for Mythological characters and if filmmakers are following that trend, it’s amazing: salute to them,” he said.
The actor emphasized that cinema can play an important role in reviving cultural and historical awareness among younger generations. “We know our history, it is very vast but what we often read in books is adulterated. If through movies we can advocate the true side of mythology, then that is amazing,” he further added.
However, Simha was quick to clarify that Tribanadhari Barbarik is not a traditional mythological film. “It is not exactly a mythological film, but yes, it can be related to mythology through its title, the powerful mythological character” he explained, hinting at the nuanced storytelling approach the film takes.
With this perspective, Vasishta N. Simha positioned Tribanadhari Barbarik not just as a cinematic project, but clarified it is a sociological thriller.