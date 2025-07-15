Veteran actor B Saroja Devi passes away

Bengaluru: Veteran actor B Saroja Devi passed away on Monday following age-related illness. She breathed her last at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She was 87.

Known as “Abhinaya Saraswathi”, B Saroja Devi made her silver screen debut in 1955 with the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she appeared in over 200 movies across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema. Some of her notable works include Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, Anna Thangi, Bhakta Kanakadasa, Bale Bangaara, Naagakannike, Bettada Hoovu, Kasturi Nivasa, Nadodi Mannan, Karpoora Karasi, Panduranga Mahatyam, and Thirumanam.

She was last seen in the Kannada film Natasaarvabhowma. B Saroja Devi was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. Celebrities, politicians and fans took to social media to mourn the demise of Saroja Devi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and other political leaders expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the veteran actress.

“Saddened by the passing of the noted film personality, B Saroja Devi Ji. She will be remembered as an exemplary icon of Indian cinema and culture. My condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi wrote in his tribute. Siddaramaiah posted on his X handle, “The news of the passing of Saroja Devi is deeply saddening. Her passing marks a tremendous loss for Indian cinema. I pray that her soul rests in peace."