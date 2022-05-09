Veteran star Sudha Chandran says she is a dependable actor

From TV to films Sudha Chandran has been in the industry for over three decades now and feels that she has established herself to a certain extent and credits her years of experience for it.

She said: "I know that I am a dependable actor. I feel it's because of my years of experience, my dedication to the profession, my understanding of the medium, and also the foundation that was laid for me by my directors in the films that I started with."

"I was very lucky to have the best of directors who taught me how to act, and also the techniques of films and television, be it my first director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao from 'Mayuri' or Santram Varma during 'Kaahin Kissii Roz'. So I think I was very blessed to have the best of directors as a result of which today I consider myself a reasonably good actor."

She called her 1984 Tamil debut film 'Mayuri', which was based on her life as a turning point in her career. The actress even won a National Film Award - Special Jury for her performance in the film. It was remade in Hindi in 1986 with the name 'Naache Mayuri'.

Sharing more on her career milestones, she said: "The second would be 'Kaahin Kissii Roz' where I played Ramola Sikand. The girl next door suddenly became a style icon of television. And of course, whenever I take a sabbatical and come back, I always get fantastic roles, and that's how 'Naagin' happened. So 'Naagin' also plays a very important role in my life."

"And if you talk about the south, then there was 'Deivam Thandha Veedu' where I played a beautiful mother-in-law's character. Currently, I'm doing a wonderful series on Zee Telugu, where I'm playing the title role of Vagdevi, an educationalist. So there have been a lot of turning points, and these are the characters and roles that have actually made my career spin 360 degrees," she added.

For Sudha, when it comes to her performance, the biggest reward is her husband's compliments and the appreciation she receives from her fans.

"There are times when I feel 'Oh my god, Sudha you have done a fantastic job'. 'You have really nailed the scene.' But when my husband is watching my performance he is like 'Sudha, today you were fantastic in the scene.' 'You were brilliant.'" "I think that is the big award for me, but the biggest award is when I go out in public and my fans walk up to me and say, 'Sudha ji, you have taken or made this character to a different level' or 'This particular scene that you did was fantastic.' So I think that is the biggest achievement for me as an actor," she concluded.