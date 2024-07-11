Live
Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk’s day in Jaipur packed with thali meals, Kalbelia dancers & 'Tauba Tauba’
Mumbai: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk spent some time in Jaipur while promoting their upcoming film 'Bad Newz'.
Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures and clips from his visit to the Pink City along with his co-star Ammy. The first image had Vicky wearing a traditional Rajasthani pagri.
The second was a clip, where the actor shooting some balloons. The video begins with Vicky saying: “If Bad Newz was an action film.” He then shot the balloons and said “It has to be a comedy.”
Another clip shows Vicky giving tutorials to fans of the hookstep of the song 'Tauba Tauba', which currently has over 40 million views on YouTube.
Vicky was also seen doing Kalbelia with dancers, while Ammy cheered for his co-actor. The last was an image of a traditional Rajasthani thali.
“A day in Jaipur! #BadNewz,” he captioned the post.
Also starring Triptii Dimri and Neha Dhupia, 'Bad Newz', a comedy film, is directed by Anand Tiwari who made his directorial debut with 'Love Per Square Foot'. The upcoming film will be the second time Vicky will be collaborating with Tiwari after the 2018 film.
'Bad Newz' is said to be a spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie 'Good Newwz' and talks about the issue of heteropaternal superfecundation, a process in which twins are born to the same mother but from different biological fathers.
The film is slated to release on July 19.