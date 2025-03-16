Vijay Devarakondajoins Anurag University as brand ambassador
Actor Vijay Devarakonda, the youth icon, joins Anurag University as its brand ambassador at the annual day celebration ‘Synergy 2K25.’ Amidst roaring...
Actor Vijay Devarakonda, the youth icon, joins Anurag University as its brand ambassador at the annual day celebration ‘Synergy 2K25.’
Amidst roaring cheers, he pledged to inspire students to chase their dreams fearlessly.
The event saw electrifying energy, music, and a heartfelt student connection.
